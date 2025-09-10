Slovak foreign minister: I want to believe drones that entered Poland were meant for Ukraine

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár has called the appearance of Russian drones in Poland an escalation and expressed hope that the drones "were supposed to end up on Ukrainian territory".

Source: Slovak news agency TASR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking to journalists before a Slovak government meeting on Wednesday 10 September, Blanár described the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones as a serious deterioration and an escalation of the situation.

"We express our absolute solidarity and at the same time we support the consultations that Poland has launched under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty," he said.

The minister called for peace talks initiated by US President Donald Trump and for the establishment of peace.

"I want to believe that the drones that penetrated Polish territory were drones that went there not to attack Poland but were supposed to end up on Ukrainian territory," Blanár said.

Background:

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that it is necessary to determine "who was controlling the drones" that violated Polish airspace on the night of 9-10 September.

By the evening of 10 September, the crash sites of 10 Russian drones that entered Polish airspace – about half of the total number – had been found.

