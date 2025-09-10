All Sections
Poland finds wreckage of 10 Russian drones that flew into country last night

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 September 2025, 18:26
Debris of a Russian drone that flew into Poland on 10 September. Photo: Gorąca Linia RMF FM

On the evening of 10 September, the crash sites of 10 Russian drones that flew into the country's airspace during the night were found in Poland — approximately half of the total number. 

Source: RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs and administrations reported that as of 15:00 Polish time, the remains of 10 UAVs that flew into the country's airspace on the night of 9-10 September had been found.

Most of the wreckage was found in the Lublin Voivodeship, which borders Ukraine’s Volyn Oblast and Belarus, in the settlements of Chosnówka and Zablocze-Kolonia (near the city of Biała Podlaska), Chesniki (near Zamość), Wyriki and Wielki Łan (near Włodawa), and Krzywoverka Kolonia and Wygale (near Parczew).

In addition, UAV wreckage was found in Mniszków, southeast of Łódź, and in Olesno near Elbląg, in the north of the country near Gdańsk. The latter are more than 200 kilometres from Poland's eastern border.

Background: 

  • There were also reports of missile wreckage found in the Lublin Voivodeship, but it is unknown whether it entered the country during this attack or earlier. One of the drones destroyed the roof of a house and damaged a car.
  • Specialised services and prosecutors are working at sites where the wreckage was found.
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the military had initially recorded 19 violations of the country’s airspace. Media reports unofficially said that more than 20 drones were involved, with some flying more than 250 km deep into the country.
  • Meanwhile, Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka stated that NATO had invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty in response to the Russian drone attacks on Polish territory.
  • In Moscow, initial comments on the drones over Poland referred to provocations and stated that Russia had no intention of attacking Poland and that the drones used against Ukraine allegedly did not have sufficient range for this.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

