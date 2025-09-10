All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukrainian police post video of evacuation from Yarova, where Russians killed 25 civilians, amid fire

Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 10 September 2025, 21:12
Ukrainian police post video of evacuation from Yarova, where Russians killed 25 civilians, amid fire
The village of Yarova. Screenshot

Ukraine’s National Police has released a video showing the White Angels unit and volunteers evacuating eight people, including a seven-year-old girl, amid burning buildings in Yarova, a village in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians killed 25 civilians on 9 September.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "After Russia killed 25 civilians with a bomb strike, the police began receiving requests for evacuation from residents of the village. 

Advertisement:

The journey was difficult: houses all over the village were on fire following the strikes, and the sky was filled with enemy drones. 

When they saw the White Angel crew, some of the residents asked to leave there and then. The police officers took everyone who wanted to go."

Details: Among those rescued were a mother with a seven-year-old daughter and a woman with limited mobility. All the evacuees are now safe.

Previously: Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on Yarova in Donetsk Oblast as civilians were queuing for their pensions. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastevacuationpolice
Advertisement:
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
Poland declares start of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation – video
DeepState: Russians cross Oskil River via gas pipeline and enter Kupiansk – video
NATO insists F-35 interception of Russian drone attack on Poland was effective
"Grown men howled and called for their mothers": former political prisoners describe torture in Belarus
Zelenskyy outlines what NATO should do in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians attack central Kramatorsk, 3 injured – photo
Russian strike on Yarova in Donetsk Oblast kills 25 and injures 18
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
12:24
Estonia restricts flights near its eastern border due to Ukrainian drones and Russian activity
11:17
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
10:27
Poland declares start of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation – video
09:49
G7 finance ministers discuss how to increase pressure on Russia to end war
09:34
Russia attacks Ukraine with 164 drones and 1 missile: 137 drones downed, some hit targets
09:22
Ukrainian ambassador to Sweden tells king how flag he gifted was saved in Kherson Oblast
09:04
EU's top diplomat Kallas seeks closer EU ties with Trump to pressure Putin into peace
08:40
EU's top diplomat Kallas explains why even discussing Ukraine's territorial concessions is trap set by Russia
08:16
Ukrainian forces repel nearly 50 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
07:52
Russia loses 950 soldiers and 4 tanks over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: