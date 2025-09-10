Ukrainian police post video of evacuation from Yarova, where Russians killed 25 civilians, amid fire

Ukraine’s National Police has released a video showing the White Angels unit and volunteers evacuating eight people, including a seven-year-old girl, amid burning buildings in Yarova, a village in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians killed 25 civilians on 9 September.

Quote: "After Russia killed 25 civilians with a bomb strike, the police began receiving requests for evacuation from residents of the village.

The journey was difficult: houses all over the village were on fire following the strikes, and the sky was filled with enemy drones.

When they saw the White Angel crew, some of the residents asked to leave there and then. The police officers took everyone who wanted to go."

Details: Among those rescued were a mother with a seven-year-old daughter and a woman with limited mobility. All the evacuees are now safe.

Previously: Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on Yarova in Donetsk Oblast as civilians were queuing for their pensions.

