Russia is copying Ukrainian interceptor drones and extending UAV range – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 11 September 2025, 09:50
Russia is copying Ukrainian interceptor drones and extending UAV range – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Syrskyi. Photo: Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stressed the importance of developing new technologies and tactics for the use of unmanned systems, as Russia is copying successful Ukrainian technologies and extending the strike range of its drones.

Source: General Oleksandr Syrskyi following a monthly meeting on the development of the Unmanned Systems Forces

Quote: "Intelligence report. The enemy continues to adapt and, as usual, copy our successful technologies, particularly in the sphere of interceptor drones. We are dealing with a direct technology race in which the advantage will belong to those who do not merely modernise but also get ahead. Our task is the constant improvement of existing solutions and the creation of new technologies and tactics for the use of unmanned systems."

Details: The commander-in-chief also noted that the Russians are increasing the strike range of their UAVs. This requires strengthening Ukrainian electronic warfare units. Syrskyi said EW capabilities are being scaled up, and the results are already visible – in August, the number of Russian drones jammed by these systems increased.

The general also reported that during August, Ukrainian drones struck more than 60,000 Russian targets. Kamikaze drones and strike bombers remain in the lead, accounting for the largest share of destroyed Russian equipment and manpower.

Read also: Downing Shaheds as a hobby: the Ukrainian troops who independently take on Russian drones flying deep into the country

