European Parliament to hold emergency debate on Russian drone incursion into Poland
Thursday, 11 September 2025, 10:20
The Russian drone incursion into Poland will be the subject of emergency debates in the European Parliament on 11 September.
Source: the European Parliament’s press service
Quote: "The deliberate violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones and how the EU can show solidarity with Poland will be the subject of an extraordinary plenary debate."
Advertisement:
Details: The debate is scheduled to begin at around 11:00.
This issue will be fourth on the agenda of the morning session.
Background:
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk previously stated that European leaders had offered assistance in strengthening Poland’s air defence.
- In Poland, officials say that Sweden will urgently send air defence systems and aircraft to the country following the unprecedented Russian drone incursion on the night of 9-10 September.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!