All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

European Parliament to hold emergency debate on Russian drone incursion into Poland

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 11 September 2025, 10:20
European Parliament to hold emergency debate on Russian drone incursion into Poland
A person holds an EU flag at the European Parliament building. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian drone incursion into Poland will be the subject of emergency debates in the European Parliament on 11 September.

Source: the European Parliament’s press service

Quote: "The deliberate violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones and how the EU can show solidarity with Poland will be the subject of an extraordinary plenary debate." 

Advertisement:

Details: The debate is scheduled to begin at around 11:00.

This issue will be fourth on the agenda of the morning session.

Background:

  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk previously stated that European leaders had offered assistance in strengthening Poland’s air defence.
  • In Poland, officials say that Sweden will urgently send air defence systems and aircraft to the country following the unprecedented Russian drone incursion on the night of 9-10 September.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon

European ParliamentPolanddronesRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
Trump sets conditions for NATO allies before imposing "major" sanctions on Russia
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
Poland declares start of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation – video
All News
European Parliament
European Parliament backs 50% tariff hike on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
European foreign ministers honour fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Lviv – photos
European Parliament extends trade visa-free regime for Ukrainian steel and iron for 3 years
RECENT NEWS
20:26
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
20:17
Zelenskyy urges partners to "stop looking for excuses" for not imposing sanctions on Russia
19:56
Romania issues air-raid warning over risk of "objects falling from airspace"
19:14
Zelenskyy: Basic security guarantees document for Ukraine practically ready
18:46
updatedUkrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Ufa, 1,400 km from Ukrainian border – videos
18:26
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
17:37
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
16:58
Ukrainian forces liberate Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Dnipro Operational Strategic Group
16:11
Council of Europe drafts convention to underpin Ukraine compensation mechanism
15:50
Russian guided aerial bombs strike village in Kharkiv Oblast: one dead, two injured, fires rage – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: