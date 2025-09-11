European Parliament to hold emergency debate on Russian drone incursion into Poland

A person holds an EU flag at the European Parliament building. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian drone incursion into Poland will be the subject of emergency debates in the European Parliament on 11 September.

Source: the European Parliament’s press service

Quote: "The deliberate violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones and how the EU can show solidarity with Poland will be the subject of an extraordinary plenary debate."

Details: The debate is scheduled to begin at around 11:00.

This issue will be fourth on the agenda of the morning session.

Background:

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk previously stated that European leaders had offered assistance in strengthening Poland’s air defence.

In Poland, officials say that Sweden will urgently send air defence systems and aircraft to the country following the unprecedented Russian drone incursion on the night of 9-10 September.

