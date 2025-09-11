Russian drone strike sparks fire at Chernihiv industrial facility

A Shahed drone launched by Russia has targeted an industrial facility in Chernihiv, causing a fire on the premises.

Source: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of Chernihiv City Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "A Shahed hit one of the city’s companies. A fire broke out on the site."

Details: Bryzhynskyi said no deaths or injuries had been recorded in the first reports.

