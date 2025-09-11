All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russian drone strike sparks fire at Chernihiv industrial facility

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 11 September 2025, 11:56
Russian drone strike sparks fire at Chernihiv industrial facility
Fire crew battle the fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service in Chernihiv Oblast

A Shahed drone launched by Russia has targeted an industrial facility in Chernihiv, causing a fire on the premises.

Source: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of Chernihiv City Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "A Shahed hit one of the city’s companies. A fire broke out on the site."

Advertisement:

Details:  Bryzhynskyi said no deaths or injuries had been recorded in the first reports.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ChernihivShahed dronewar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
Chernihiv
Russians drop fake banknotes in Chernihiv, calling for collaboration
Russia hits humanitarian mission and claims that it struck "Ukrainian drone units", Kyiv reacts
Russian missile strike hits demining humanitarian mission in Chernihiv, casualties reported – photo
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: