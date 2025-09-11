Russians strike firefighters responding to prior attack in Kramatorsk – photo
Six people have been injured in Russian drone attacks on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 11 September, with a firefighting crew coming under fire in a double-tap strike.
Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Facebook
Quote: "The city was heavily attacked by enemy drones. In total… 15 enemy strikes were recorded and six people were injured. Fires broke out. While extinguishing a blaze in an administrative building, firefighters were hit by a repeat attack. Debris damaged a fire ladder."
Details: Officials noted that the firefighters were unharmed. Once the situation was stabilised, they resumed operations and fully extinguished the fire.
Rescue teams also freed civilians who had been trapped in their apartments.
