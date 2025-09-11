All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russians strike firefighters responding to prior attack in Kramatorsk – photo

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 September 2025, 12:08
Russians strike firefighters responding to prior attack in Kramatorsk – photo
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Six people have been injured in Russian drone attacks on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 11 September, with a firefighting crew coming under fire in a double-tap strike.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Facebook

Quote: "The city was heavily attacked by enemy drones. In total… 15 enemy strikes were recorded and six people were injured. Fires broke out. While extinguishing a blaze in an administrative building, firefighters were hit by a repeat attack. Debris damaged a fire ladder."

Advertisement:

Details: Officials noted that the firefighters were unharmed. Once the situation was stabilised, they resumed operations and fully extinguished the fire.

 
Firefighters work to extinguish the flames
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Rescue teams also freed civilians who had been trapped in their apartments.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastdronesfire
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian police post video of evacuation from Yarova, where Russians killed 25 civilians, amid fire
Russians attack central Kramatorsk, 3 injured – photo
Russian strike on Yarova in Donetsk Oblast kills 25 and injures 18
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: