Russians strike firefighters responding to prior attack in Kramatorsk – photo

Six people have been injured in Russian drone attacks on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 11 September, with a firefighting crew coming under fire in a double-tap strike.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Facebook

Quote: "The city was heavily attacked by enemy drones. In total… 15 enemy strikes were recorded and six people were injured. Fires broke out. While extinguishing a blaze in an administrative building, firefighters were hit by a repeat attack. Debris damaged a fire ladder."

Details: Officials noted that the firefighters were unharmed. Once the situation was stabilised, they resumed operations and fully extinguished the fire.

Firefighters work to extinguish the flames Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Rescue teams also freed civilians who had been trapped in their apartments.

