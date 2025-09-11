All Sections
Polish president's spokesman calls Russian drones in Poland act of aggression against NATO country

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 11 September 2025, 12:36
Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish presidential spokesperson Rafał Leszkiewicz has said that 10 September will be recorded in history textbooks as the date of an act of Russian aggression against a NATO member state.

Source: Rafał Leszkiewicz on RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 10 September, nearly two dozen Russian drones violated Polish airspace, some of which were shot down.

The spokesperson said that the previous day had changed a lot and that it was the first instance in which a NATO country had been attacked in such a way. He noted that around a dozen drones had arrived, some of which were intercepted, and that one residential building had been destroyed, leaving one family without a roof over their heads.

Leszkiewicz added that, from a historical perspective and not just a political one, there was no doubt that the date would be recorded in history textbooks as an act of aggression by the Russian Federation against a NATO country, namely Poland, and that it would undoubtedly be thoroughly analysed and recorded in history books.

Earlier, Polish military officials also classified the Russian drone incursion as an act of aggression.

Leszkiewicz further noted that, for the first time in NATO’s history, a drone was shot down over the territory of a NATO country, by Dutch pilots.

Leszkiewicz added that this was an important signal for Putin, as it primarily demonstrated NATO’s readiness to defend its eastern flank. He noted that the systems had worked, although, of course, the mere fact that the drones had entered the country so freely was concerning, and that even at that time they were still searching for the remaining drones.

Background: Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski expressed hope that NATO’s response to the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones will prevent Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin from further escalation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

