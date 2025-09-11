All Sections
15-year-old boy injured in Russian attack dies in Kharkiv hospital

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 11 September 2025, 13:11
15-year-old boy injured in Russian attack dies in Kharkiv hospital

A 15-year-old boy who was severely injured in a Russian attack on the Kupiansk district on 10 August has died in a Kharkiv hospital.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: After the strike on the village of Pishchane, the boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition and placed on a ventilator. Doctors fought to save his life for a month, but his injuries proved fatal.

Background: On 10 August, one person was killed and five others were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast.

Kharkivcasualtiesattack
Kharkiv
