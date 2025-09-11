All Sections
Poland says Trump promised to boost US military presence in conversation with President Nawrocki

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 11 September 2025, 14:34
Nawrocki. Stock photo: Facebook

The head of the International Policy Bureau at the Polish president's office, Marcin Przydacz, has disclosed that in a recent conversation between President Karol Nawrocki and his US counterpart Donald Trump, the American leader committed to strengthening US troop numbers in Poland.

Source: Polish media outlet PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Przydacz, the exchange between Trump and Nawrocki went extremely well.

Quote: "President Nawrocki provided a detailed report of events in Poland (…) and received strong assurances from the US on allied solidarity."

Przydacz said Trump emphasised that the United States stands with Poland in defending its territory.

"America is steadfast in its support for Poland as an ally. In this regard, President Trump said: 'We are with Poland, allied by treaty, and Poles have no fear. If your security is at risk, measures must be taken," Przydacz said.

The official added that Trump had commended Polish soldiers for their expertise, decisive action, and effectiveness in taking down Russian drones.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the military had initially recorded 19 violations of the country's airspace. Media reports unofficially said that more than 20 drones were involved. According to Tusk, Polish forces, with support from their Dutch counterparts, shot down four drones.

Przydacz added that US troop numbers in Poland could be increased, but this would require concrete measures involving both the defence and foreign ministries.

When asked if Trump had condemned Vladimir Putin, Przydacz said the discussion was confidential and he could not reveal details, but added that both sides had described Putin's stance as aggressive.

Background: Polish President Karol Nawrocki has said he spoke with Donald Trump about Russian violations of Poland's airspace on the night of 9-10 September.

PolandTrumpUSA
