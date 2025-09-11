Zelenskyy and Finnish president discuss Russian attack on Poland and sanctions against Moscow – photos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb in Kyiv, where they discussed the Russian drone attack on Poland, the need to step up pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine on its path to the EU.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian president said that the parties held "a substantive discussion on a wide range of issues".

Quote: "Significant attention was paid to the attack the Russians carried out against Poland yesterday [on the night of 9-10 September – ed.]. Everything indicates that the launch of Russian drones into Polish territory through the airspace of Ukraine and Belarus was deliberate and by no means accidental."

The meeting at the Office of the President. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy expressed regret that Russia retains the capacity to continue and expand its aggression.

"Strong steps are needed – not only from Europe – strong pressure that will truly limit the potential of Russian warmongering," he stated.

Alexander Stubb and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

The Ukrainian president thanked Finland for supporting all sanctions measures, Ukraine’s path to the EU and the opening of clusters, as well as participation in the Shelter Coalition.

Background:

On Thursday 11 September, Stubb arrived in Ukraine for an official visit.

Together with Zelenskyy, he honoured the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders.

