All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 11 September 2025, 18:42
Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028
Gas pipelines. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union is not changing its deadline for a complete phase-out of Russian oil and gas imports by 2028.

Source: Reuters, citing EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen

Details: The EU is preparing legal proposals to completely halt purchases of Russian energy resources by 1 January 2028. A ban on short-term contracts will take effect as early as next year. The United States, however, is urging the EU to cut its energy ties with Moscow sooner.

Advertisement:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that the EU is considering accelerating the phase-out of Russian fossil fuels as part of new sanctions against Russia. 

Jørgensen said that his task is to secure the fastest possible approval of the 2028 plan by EU member states and the European Parliament, underlining that this process is separate from sanctions.

"This is a very, very ambitious plan. If there are any other things that we can do, at the same time, that will also put pressure on Russia, I am of course very happy to do that," he said.

According to Jørgensen, sanctions were not discussed at the Brussels meeting. A White House official said that US President Donald Trump urged European leaders to stop buying Russian oil to help end the war in Ukraine. 

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that Washington’s goal is to supply more energy to allies to fully replace Russian gas: "We're driving to move that to zero, and the biggest filler of that hole has been energy exports from the United States".

Jørgensen stressed that the EU seeks to move as quickly as possible, but in a way that will not lead to price hikes and supply disruptions. For this, Europe will have to increase imports of US liquefied natural gas.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUoilgasRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
EU
EU strongly condemns Russian attack on Poland, vows to tighten sanctions pressure on Moscow
Ukraine receives further €1bn EU loan secured by proceeds from frozen Russian assets
EU to propose buying US weapons for Ukraine using €6.6bn from fund blocked by Hungary
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: