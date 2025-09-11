Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028

The European Union is not changing its deadline for a complete phase-out of Russian oil and gas imports by 2028.

Source: Reuters, citing EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen

Details: The EU is preparing legal proposals to completely halt purchases of Russian energy resources by 1 January 2028. A ban on short-term contracts will take effect as early as next year. The United States, however, is urging the EU to cut its energy ties with Moscow sooner.

Advertisement:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that the EU is considering accelerating the phase-out of Russian fossil fuels as part of new sanctions against Russia.

Jørgensen said that his task is to secure the fastest possible approval of the 2028 plan by EU member states and the European Parliament, underlining that this process is separate from sanctions.

"This is a very, very ambitious plan. If there are any other things that we can do, at the same time, that will also put pressure on Russia, I am of course very happy to do that," he said.

According to Jørgensen, sanctions were not discussed at the Brussels meeting. A White House official said that US President Donald Trump urged European leaders to stop buying Russian oil to help end the war in Ukraine.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that Washington’s goal is to supply more energy to allies to fully replace Russian gas: "We're driving to move that to zero, and the biggest filler of that hole has been energy exports from the United States".

Jørgensen stressed that the EU seeks to move as quickly as possible, but in a way that will not lead to price hikes and supply disruptions. For this, Europe will have to increase imports of US liquefied natural gas.

Background:

The Kremlin said that no sanctions will force Russia to change its course in the war against Ukraine. This statement came after the US and the EU indicated that they are considering new economic restrictions.

On 7 September, Trump said he is ready to move to the second phase of sanctions against Russia.

The EU is also considering a faster phase-out of Russian fossil fuels as part of new sanctions against Moscow.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!