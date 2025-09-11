All Sections
Zelenskyy meets Trump's envoy Kellogg to discuss security guarantees and pressure on Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOV, Oleh PavliukThursday, 11 September 2025, 21:05
Zelenskyy meets Kellogg in Kyiv on 11 September. Screenshot: video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv on 11 September.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We discussed various vectors of cooperation – how to achieve real peace and guarantee Ukraine’s security. These include projects within the PURL initiative for financing production and procurement of Patriot systems, strong bilateral agreements on co-production of drones and weapons that we have proposed to America. We count on a positive response from the United States."

Details: Zelenskyy and Kellogg also had a detailed discussion on stepping up pressure on Russia and what can be done jointly with Ukraine’s partners in terms of tariff and sanctions policy to enable a leader-level meeting to take place as soon as possible and bring the war to an end. Zelenskyy noted that the trilateral leaders’ format is undoubtedly the most effective.

Quote:"We also discussed the return of abducted Ukrainian children, international cooperation on this track, and the conditions in which our children are being held.

We are also preparing for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. We discussed planned events, coordination between Ukraine and the US, and work within the Coalition of the Willing. We are working on potential meetings and various formats." 

Background:

  • Keith Kellogg arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday 11 September, but it is not yet known how long his visit to Ukraine will last.
  • The special envoy’s visit comes as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv.
  • Earlier, it was reported that Kellogg was en route to Poland when the Russian drones crashed on Polish territory.
  • Kellogg last visited Ukraine at the end of August, when he stated that diplomatic work on security guarantees for Ukraine was ongoing and very complex.

