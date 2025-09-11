Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

Source: European Pravda, citing informed Ukrainian and US sources

Details: Kellogg arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday 11 September. It is not yet known how many days Kellogg’s visit to Ukraine will last.

Kellogg’s visit comes against the backdrop of intensified Russian attacks on Ukrainian regions, including the capital. Media reports noted that the fall of Russian drones on Polish territory occurred while Kellogg was en route.

Background: Kellogg last visited Ukraine at the end of August. At that time, he stated that diplomatic work on security guarantees for Ukraine was ongoing and very complicated.

