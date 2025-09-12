Russians launch missile strike on Sumy Oblast village, killing two

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the village of Bytytsia in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 12 September, killing two people and injuring five others.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook; Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the Prosecutor's Office: "At 06:30, the Russians launched an attack on a residential area near the Bytytsia village council in the Sumy hromada, according to early reports they used three ballistic missiles. As a result of the occupiers' attack, two men were killed, one of whom was 67 years old; the identity of the other is still being established. At least five people were injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]"

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor's Office

Details: According to Hryhorov, the attack caused destruction and damage in the residential area of the attacked village.

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor's Office

Background: Earlier it was reported that the Russians attacked an industrial zone in the city of Sumy using drones, killing a 65-year-old security guard.

