Russians strike Sumy, man killed, fire rages – photo

Iryna BalachukFriday, 12 September 2025, 08:45
Building on fire. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

A fire is raging in a non-residential building in the city of Sumy following a Russian drone strike on the morning of 12 September.

Source: acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar; Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Kobzar: "The two explosions that everyone in the city heard today were enemy drones hitting a non-residential building. Information about casualties is being confirmed."

Details: Kobzar also posted photos of the building in Sumy engulfed in flames.

Hryhorov said a security guard might have been inside the burning building. There is currently no contact with him.

State Emergency Service specialists cannot begin rescue and search operations or deal with the aftermath due to the threat of repeated strikes.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Later, Hryhorov added that emergency and search operations and efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing in Sumy. 

"All the emergency services are involved," he said.

Updated: Hryhorov later reported that the body of a security guard had been found under the rubble of the building.

"The man was still able to make contact after the first drone strike. All contact with him was lost after the second Russian attack," he said.

