One killed and 19 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 12 September 2025, 10:40
One killed and 19 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts over the past day, killing one person and injuring 19 others.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces used drones, aircraft and artillery to strike dozens of settlements, including the city of Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove and Beryslav. Two apartment buildings, 31 houses, a gas pipeline, outbuildings and farming machinery were damaged. Six people were injured.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 18 settlements came under Russian fire. As a result of the attacks, 10 people sustained injuries, including two medics in the village of Kivsharivka and civilians in the settlements of Hrushivka, Pahonivka, Borova and Fedorivka. The Russians used glide bombs, loitering munitions, FPV drones and artillery. Educational institutions, dozens of houses and vehicles – including an ambulance – were damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked Nikopol district, including Marhanets and several other hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Three people were injured: a 21-year-old man and two women aged 74 and 66.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian troops carried out 440 strikes on 16 settlements, including Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Huliaipole and Prymorske. One person was killed in the Polohy district. At least 22 apartments, houses and outbuildings were damaged.

