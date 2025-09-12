Zelenskyy compares Trump's envoy Kellogg to Patriot air defence and offers him citizenship

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, that he is just as good an air defence system for Ukraine as the Patriots.

Source: Zelenskyy during a speech in Kyiv

Quote: "I especially want to thank General Kellogg. We hadn’t realised this before, but the United States actually has an air defence system on a par with the Patriots.

People genuinely say this every time you are here. When you are in Kyiv, the people of Kyiv can definitely get a bit of sleep...

I am ready to grant General Kellogg citizenship. Whatever is needed – an apartment, whatever is needed."

Background: On the night of 11-12 September, Russia attacked Ukraine with 40 Shahed and Gerbera loitering munitions and other types of drones. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 33 of them.

