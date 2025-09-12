DeepState: Russians cross Oskil River via gas pipeline and enter Kupiansk – video

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that the Russians have, for the third time, used pipelines as a means for their groups to infiltrate Kupiansk following incidents near Sudzha and Avdiivka.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The pipeline entrances are located near Lyman Pershyi. Specially designed wheeled platforms are used for moving inside the pipeline, along with electric scooters in areas with sufficient height. The route to the outskirts of Kupiansk takes about four days, so special resting places and food supplies have been set up.

In this way, enemy groups can reach Radkivka without serious losses and from there move south into the forest, which they control. After that, they disperse in Kupiansk and reach the railway."

Details: Positions have been set up in Kupiansk itself for Russian FPV drone pilots to launch.

One problem is the lack of forced evacuation of local residents who are staying in the same houses as the Russians, making it impossible to carry out strikes.

Background: On the morning of 8 March, about 100 Russian soldiers used the gas pipeline to reach the positions of Ukraine's defence forces near Sudzha.

