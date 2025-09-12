All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

DeepState: Russians cross Oskil River via gas pipeline and enter Kupiansk – video

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 12 September 2025, 22:25
DeepState: Russians cross Oskil River via gas pipeline and enter Kupiansk – video
A Russian climbing out of a pipe. Screenshot: DeepState video 

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that the Russians have, for the third time, used pipelines as a means for their groups to infiltrate Kupiansk following incidents near Sudzha and Avdiivka.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The pipeline entrances are located near Lyman Pershyi. Specially designed wheeled platforms are used for moving inside the pipeline, along with electric scooters in areas with sufficient height. The route to the outskirts of Kupiansk takes about four days, so special resting places and food supplies have been set up.

Advertisement:

In this way, enemy groups can reach Radkivka without serious losses and from there move south into the forest, which they control. After that, they disperse in Kupiansk and reach the railway."

Details: Positions have been set up in Kupiansk itself for Russian FPV drone pilots to launch.

One problem is the lack of forced evacuation of local residents who are staying in the same houses as the Russians, making it impossible to carry out strikes.

Background: On the morning of 8 March, about 100 Russian soldiers used the gas pipeline to reach the positions of Ukraine's defence forces near Sudzha.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcombat action
Advertisement:
US approves first arms packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies – Reuters
Trump says Zelenskyy must "make a deal" and Europe has to stop buying Russian oil
Fighter jet missile, not drone, destroyed house roof during Russian incursion into Poland, newspaper says
EU approves recommendations on phasing out temporary protection for Ukrainians
Video captures moment of Russian drone strike on educational facility in Kharkiv: people injured
EU postpones 19th sanctions package against Russia due to Trump's demands – Bloomberg
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russian drone strikes car in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three
One killed and 19 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts
Russian FPV drone attacks police vehicle in Kupiansk district, 3 injured
RECENT NEWS
20:55
US approves first arms packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies – Reuters
20:13
US TV channel shows map of Ukraine without Crimea
20:10
Russia may be forced to cut oil production due to drone attacks – Reuters
20:05
EXPLAINERHow the new EU methane regulation could hit Russia's war machine
20:01
Firefighters battle blaze in Kyiv Oblast for 10 hours after Russian drone strike – photos
19:36
Ukrainian company Swarmer secures US$15m to develop AI-powered swarm drones
19:24
Russian drone that crashed in Lithuania in late July said to have been deliberately launched from Belarus
17:58
Trump says Zelenskyy must "make a deal" and Europe has to stop buying Russian oil
17:44
Polish president demands explanation after media reports that F-16 missile hit house during Russian incursion
16:19
Belarusian leader denies responsibility for drones that flew into Poland and Lithuania
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: