Olga KatsimonSaturday, 13 September 2025, 03:49
Portuguese and German presidents vow to always support Ukraine
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Photo: Expresso

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier have stated that their countries will continue to stand with Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Source: Expresso

Details: The presidents made their statement during the official opening of the Bürgerfest (Citizens' Festival) in Berlin, where Portugal is this year's partner country.

Steinmeier stressed that Portugal and Germany have a "close friendship" and shared values. He noted the threat to freedom in Europe caused by Russia's war and urged Europeans to act as one.

Quote from Steinmeier: "Russia's war and populist forces in Europe threaten our freedom. That is why it is so important that we act together."

Details: Rebelo de Sousa in his speech emphasised: "We are always with Ukraine. Always. We will never forget Ukraine."

He noted that Portugal and Germany are allies in the EU, NATO and the UN and share fundamental values, such as peace, democracy, freedom of expression and human rights.

The Portuguese president also quoted Nobel Peace Prize laureate Willy Brandt: "Peace is not everything, but without peace, everything is nothing", receiving applause from the audience.

The meeting of the two presidents took place as part of Rebelo de Sousa's visit to Germany, with his mandate due to end in 2026. In addition to political statements, both leaders underlined the importance of bilateral relations, particularly cooperation in tourism.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

