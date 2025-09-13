Poland declares start of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation – video

The General Staff of the Polish Army has reported that NATO's Eastern Sentry operation to strengthen its eastern flank after Russian drones fell in Poland has effectively begun.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Polish news portal RMF FM

Details: The Polish General Staff has released special footage of the landing of a French A400 transport aircraft in Minsk Mazowiecki. It delivered weapons for Rafale fighter jets, which, apparently, are already in Poland.

Advertisement:

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Grynkewich signalled the strengthening of the eastern flank with the launch of the Eastern Sentry operation.

The key point is a completely new defence structure, the military said. Rutte announced that allied forces, including Denmark, France, the UK, Germany and others, would be involved.

"We know that Ukraine's heroic defence is linked to the future of Europe. That is why we are strengthening our defence capabilities. Unity is strength, and readiness is victory," said Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Vladislav Kosiniak-Kamysz after the NATO conference.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that NATO has the ability to respond effectively to the Russian drone attack in a way that does not involve the Alliance's participation in the war.

For more details on the consequences of the attack, read the article: What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!