Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Ufa, 1,400 km from Ukrainian border – videos

Drones belonging to Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have attacked the Bashneft-Novoil oil refinery in the city of Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan, causing a fire.

Source: Radiy Khabirov, the head of the Republic of Bashkortostan; social media; Ukrainska Pravda sources in DIU

Details: Khabirov reported that one of the drones had been downed after "sustaining damage". The UAV is said to have fallen on the plant's territory.

"The production site has been slightly damaged and a fire broke out there, which is now being extinguished," he wrote.

After that, another drone was supposedly downed. According to Khabirov, "the extent of the damage caused by its fall is still being confirmed".

Meanwhile, social media reports said that the fire had broken out on the territory of the Bashneft-Novoil oil refinery (known as the Novo-Ufa oil refinery until 2012). The plant is located about 1,400 km from the border with Ukraine.

Updated: Sources in Defence Intelligence told Ukrainska Pravda that the Bashneft-Novoil refinery had been attacked by DIU drones.

The sources report that powerful explosions have been heard and a large-scale fire has broken out after kamikaze drones hit the facility.

The explosions have caused significant damage to the vacuum oil distillation tower used in primary crude oil processing, early reports indicate.

Local residents reported on social media that drones had flown over the city, followed by explosions and a fire at the refinery. A "drone threat" regime has been introduced, Ufa Airport has suspended operations and mobile internet in the city has been shut down.

Information on the final consequences of the operation is still being confirmed.

