Zelenskyy: Basic security guarantees document for Ukraine practically ready

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the basic document on security guarantees for Ukraine is "practically ready".

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "The basic document on security guarantees for Ukraine, and therefore for the whole of our Europe, is practically ready. The details are being carefully worked through and everything will be agreed upon with all partners."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that "it is now necessary to press Russia to end the hostilities, to the format of a meeting that will work and to a reliable ceasefire so that Russia stops the killings and strikes".

He stressed that such an outcome can be achieved only if Ukraine cooperates with Europe, the US and other global actors.

Background:

On 6 September, Zelenskyy said that the security guarantees for Ukraine, which 26 countries have agreed to take part in, cover protection on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace and the provision of funding for the armed forces.

On 4 September, following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 26 countries have indicated their willingness to either send troops or provide certain resources to support the security forces.

