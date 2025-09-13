All Sections
Zelenskyy: Basic security guarantees document for Ukraine practically ready

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 September 2025, 19:14
Zelenskyy: Basic security guarantees document for Ukraine practically ready
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the basic document on security guarantees for Ukraine is "practically ready".

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address 

Quote: "The basic document on security guarantees for Ukraine, and therefore for the whole of our Europe, is practically ready. The details are being carefully worked through and everything will be agreed upon with all partners."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that "it is now necessary to press Russia to end the hostilities, to the format of a meeting that will work and to a reliable ceasefire so that Russia stops the killings and strikes".

He stressed that such an outcome can be achieved only if Ukraine cooperates with Europe, the US and other global actors.

Background

