Zelenskyy urges partners to "stop looking for excuses" for not imposing sanctions on Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on 13 September. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on international partners to stop finding excuses not to impose sanctions on Russia, adding that he expects "strong steps" from the United States.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "I urge all partners to stop looking for excuses not to impose particular sanctions – all partners: Europe, the United States, the G7, and the G20 states."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised the need to pressure Russia in all jurisdictions, particularly in the energy trade.

"We can hear the position of the US, and this position should be heard by all who still choose supplies from Russia rather than from other partners. Anyone seeking an end to this war must take the necessary steps to halt Russia’s war machine. We are counting on strong steps from the United States, in cooperation with others – strong sanctions and tariff policies – which will serve as an argument for many around the world," he said.

He also announced that Ukraine will intensify "deep strikes" (long-range attacks on Russian territory) as "financing and tasks for this are already in place".

