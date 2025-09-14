Drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad Oblast – video

Attack drones hit an oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast on the night of 13-14 September.

Details: Explosions and fires were recorded on the premises of the plant following the attack.

The Kirishi oil refinery is located more than 800 km from the Ukrainian border and is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries. It is situated in the city of Kirishi in Leningrad Oblast and is a subsidiary of Surgutneftegas. The refinery has a processing capacity of over 10 million tonnes of oil per year and produces a wide range of petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, jet fuel and others. The Kirishi oil refinery supplies a significant share of Russia’s petroleum needs and is a key element of the country’s energy infrastructure.

Updated: Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko said that three drones were shot down over the city of Kirishi, but their debris caused a fire on the plant’s premises. He added that the blaze was quickly extinguished and there were no casualties.

On the morning of 14 September, Russia’s Ministry of Defence claimed that air defence had intercepted and destroyed 80 Ukrainian drones overnight: 30 over Bryansk Oblast, 15 over occupied Crimea, 12 over Smolensk Oblast, 10 over Kaluga Oblast, 5 over Novgorod Oblast, 3 over the Azov Sea, 2 over Leningrad Oblast, and one each over Oryol, Ryazan and Rostov oblasts.

Background: On 8 March 2025, the Kirishi oil refinery was also hit by drones. At the time, Russian authorities claimed that one drone struck a storage tank and another was shot down as it approached the plant.

