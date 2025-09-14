All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad Oblast – video

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 14 September 2025, 05:21
Drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad Oblast – video
Fire at the oil refinery. Photo: Telegram channels

Attack drones hit an oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast on the night of 13-14 September.

Source: Telegram channels

Details: Explosions and fires were recorded on the premises of the plant following the attack. 

Advertisement:

The Kirishi oil refinery is located more than 800 km from the Ukrainian border and is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries. It is situated in the city of Kirishi in Leningrad Oblast and is a subsidiary of Surgutneftegas. The refinery has a processing capacity of over 10 million tonnes of oil per year and produces a wide range of petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, jet fuel and others. The Kirishi oil refinery supplies a significant share of Russia’s petroleum needs and is a key element of the country’s energy infrastructure.

Updated: Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko said that three drones were shot down over the city of Kirishi, but their debris caused a fire on the plant’s premises. He added that the blaze was quickly extinguished and there were no casualties.

On the morning of 14 September, Russia’s Ministry of Defence claimed that air defence had intercepted and destroyed 80 Ukrainian drones overnight: 30 over Bryansk Oblast, 15 over occupied Crimea, 12 over Smolensk Oblast, 10 over Kaluga Oblast, 5 over Novgorod Oblast, 3 over the Azov Sea, 2 over Leningrad Oblast, and one each over Oryol, Ryazan and Rostov oblasts.

Background: On 8 March 2025, the Kirishi oil refinery was also hit by drones. At the time, Russian authorities claimed that one drone struck a storage tank and another was shot down as it approached the plant.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadronesenergy
Advertisement:
US approves first arms packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies – Reuters
Trump says Zelenskyy must "make a deal" and Europe has to stop buying Russian oil
Fighter jet missile, not drone, destroyed house roof during Russian incursion into Poland, newspaper says
EU approves recommendations on phasing out temporary protection for Ukrainians
Video captures moment of Russian drone strike on educational facility in Kharkiv: people injured
EU postpones 19th sanctions package against Russia due to Trump's demands – Bloomberg
All News
Russia
Zelenskyy urges partners to "stop looking for excuses" for not imposing sanctions on Russia
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Ufa, 1,400 km from Ukrainian border – videos
EU explores "creative" new approach to channel billions of euros in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Politico says
RECENT NEWS
20:55
US approves first arms packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies – Reuters
20:13
US TV channel shows map of Ukraine without Crimea
20:10
Russia may be forced to cut oil production due to drone attacks – Reuters
20:05
EXPLAINERHow the new EU methane regulation could hit Russia's war machine
20:01
Firefighters battle blaze in Kyiv Oblast for 10 hours after Russian drone strike – photos
19:36
Ukrainian company Swarmer secures US$15m to develop AI-powered swarm drones
19:24
Russian drone that crashed in Lithuania in late July said to have been deliberately launched from Belarus
17:58
Trump says Zelenskyy must "make a deal" and Europe has to stop buying Russian oil
17:44
Polish president demands explanation after media reports that F-16 missile hit house during Russian incursion
16:19
Belarusian leader denies responsibility for drones that flew into Poland and Lithuania
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: