Russia attacks Ukraine with Iskander missile and 58 drones: hits recorded at 3 locations

A mobile fire group responding to targets. Stock photo: Western Operational Territorial Grouping of the National Guard of Ukraine

On the night of 13-14 September, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander missile and 58 strike drones, 52 of which were destroyed by air defence.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "On the night of 13-14 September (starting at 21:00 on 13 September), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and 58 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types launched from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, more than 25 of them being Shaheds."



Details: As of 09:00, air defences destroyed 52 Russian drones of Shahed, Gerbera, and other types over the north, south, east and centre of the country.

Missile and drone strikes were recorded at three locations, with six attack UAVs hitting targets, and debris falling in two other locations.

The attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.

The Air Force has warned that Russia is launching a new wave of drones from the north-east on the morning of 14 September.

