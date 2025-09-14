Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones

Fire at the oil refinery. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Kirishi oil refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, in Leningrad Oblast on the night of 13-14 September.

Source: Special Operations Forces; General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces

Quote from SOF: "On the night of 13-14 September, the Kirishi oil refinery in Leningrad Oblast, one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, was struck. The operation was jointly carried out by Special Operations Forces together with Unmanned Systems Forces.

This refinery is one of Russia’s leaders in oil processing, with a capacity of about 20 million tonnes per year."

Details: The General Staff added that explosions and a fire were recorded at the refinery. The results of the strike are being confirmed.

Background: On the night of 13-14 September, Russian Telegram channels reported that attack drones had hit an oil refinery in Leningrad Oblast. Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko claimed that three drones were downed near the city of Kirishi, but their debris caused a fire on the plant’s premises.

