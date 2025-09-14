All Sections
Ukrainian forces push Russians back in Sumy Oblast, Russians advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState

Olga KatsimonSunday, 14 September 2025, 12:33
Ukraine on the map. The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

DeepState has reported that Ukrainian forces have pushed the Russians back near the border villages of Kostiantynivka and Novokostiantynivka in Sumy Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

 
Kostiantynivka in Sumy Oblast on the map.
The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Details: However, Russian forces have captured the village of Temyrivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and have also advanced in the Kupiansk area and near Novoivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Temyrivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the map.
The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Quote: "Ukrainian defence forces have pushed the enemy back near Novokostiantynivka and Kostiantynivka. The enemy has occupied Temyrivka and has also advanced in Kupiansk and near Novoivanivka."

Previously: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced after the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting on 12 September that a Russian offensive on the city of Sumy had been completely thwarted by Ukrainian forces, although fighting continues in the border area.

Sumy Oblast
Zelenskyy reports "good results" in border area of Sumy Oblast
Russians launch missile strike on Sumy Oblast village, killing two
Russian drones hit emergency workers in Sumy Oblast and injure woman in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
