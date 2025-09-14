Ukrainian forces push Russians back in Sumy Oblast, Russians advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
DeepState has reported that Ukrainian forces have pushed the Russians back near the border villages of Kostiantynivka and Novokostiantynivka in Sumy Oblast.
Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts
Details: However, Russian forces have captured the village of Temyrivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and have also advanced in the Kupiansk area and near Novoivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.
Quote: "Ukrainian defence forces have pushed the enemy back near Novokostiantynivka and Kostiantynivka. The enemy has occupied Temyrivka and has also advanced in Kupiansk and near Novoivanivka."
Previously: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced after the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting on 12 September that a Russian offensive on the city of Sumy had been completely thwarted by Ukrainian forces, although fighting continues in the border area.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!