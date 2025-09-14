All Sections
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video

Olga KatsimonSunday, 14 September 2025, 15:03
The Buk-M3 system destroyed by Ukrainian forces. Photo: Screenshot

Ukrainian special forces from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "On 14 September 2025, DIU special forces detected and successfully struck a 9K317M Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system belonging to Russian invaders."

Details: The system was destroyed near the village of Oleksandrivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to DIU, the value of the Russian Buk-M3 system ranges from US$40 million to US$50 million.

Background: On 13 and 14 September, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces carried out a strike operation targeting Russian railway infrastructure on the Oryol-Kursk route.

