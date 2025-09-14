All Sections
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Tetyana Oliynyk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 14 September 2025, 14:16
The aftermath of an explosion. Photo: Telegram channels

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and Special Operations Forces (SOF) conducted an operation  targeting Russian railway infrastructure along the Oryol-Kursk route on 13 September.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in DIU

Details: According to a source, railway workers discovered unidentified mines on the Maloarkhangelsk-Glazunovka section of the railway. An engineering unit of the Russian National Guard (also known as Rosgvardiya) was dispatched to the site.

Quote: "During an unsuccessful demining attempt, an explosion occurred, killing two Rosgvardiya officers and leaving one with traumatic amputations of both legs due to the explosion."

 
The aftermath of the explosions.
Photo: Telegram channels

Details: The explosion disrupted federal railway traffic, delaying over 15 trains in both directions.

Another attack took place on the night of 13-14 September. After 02:00, an explosion occurred on the Stroganovo-Mshinskaya section of the St Petersburg-Pskov line. 

As a result, a locomotive was derailed and 15 fuel tanks along with their contents were destroyed.

The source noted that the operations were carried out jointly with units of Ukraine’s defence forces.

They added that these railway lines are critical logistical routes for supplying Russian troops on the Kharkiv and Sumy fronts.

Quote: "As a result of the destruction of railway infrastructure on these sections, the Russians will face major logistical difficulties, which in turn will significantly affect their ability to conduct active operations against Ukraine’s defence forces."

Background: Earlier, Russian authorities reported that two Rosgvardiya officers were killed and another was seriously injured following an explosion on railway tracks in Oryol Oblast, which also caused train delays.

