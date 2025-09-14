All Sections
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykSunday, 14 September 2025, 15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that a "wave of pro-Russian sentiment" has been growing in the country, and it is the role of politicians to stop it.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Sunday 14 September, Tusk stated that a wave of pro-Russian sentiment and hostility towards Ukraine is currently growing in Poland.

He said this wave has been "created by the Kremlin based on real fears and emotions".

"The role of politicians is to stop this wave, not to give in to it. This is a test of patriotism and maturity for the entire Polish political class," the Polish prime minister emphasised.

Background: 

