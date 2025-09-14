Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
Sunday, 14 September 2025, 15:18
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that a "wave of pro-Russian sentiment" has been growing in the country, and it is the role of politicians to stop it.
Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: On Sunday 14 September, Tusk stated that a wave of pro-Russian sentiment and hostility towards Ukraine is currently growing in Poland.
He said this wave has been "created by the Kremlin based on real fears and emotions".
"The role of politicians is to stop this wave, not to give in to it. This is a test of patriotism and maturity for the entire Polish political class," the Polish prime minister emphasised.
Background:
- Notably, last week, several Russian drones entered Polish airspace and caused damage. In addition, on 12 September, Russia and Belarus launched a joint military exercise called Zapad-2025 (West-2025).
- These events have heightened concerns about Russian actions among both Polish politicians and the general public.
- Amid these concerns, Poland completely closed its border with Belarus on the evening of 11 September, although this decision had been taken before the incident involving Russian drones.
- The latest data indicated that wreckage of Russian drones had been found in 17 settlements across five Polish voivodeships, most of them – 10 – in Lublin Voivodeship.
- Against this backdrop, the North Atlantic Alliance decided to launch an operation called Eastern Sentry to strengthen its eastern flank.
