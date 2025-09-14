Russian drones hit two critical infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv Oblast

What is reported to be wreckage from a downed Russian UAV. Photo: social media

Russian UAVs struck two critical infrastructure facilities on the outskirts of the city of Nizhyn in Chernihiv Oblast on Sunday 14 September.

Source: Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola on Facebook and in a comment to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: At 12:53, Kodola reported on social media that Russian drones were attacking the Nizhyn district and that debris from a downed Shahed loitering munition had fallen in the city centre.

Later, in a comment to Suspilne, he confirmed that UAV strikes had hit two critical infrastructure facilities on the outskirts of the city.

"There are no casualties, but fires have broken out, and we are working to extinguish them," Kodola said.

Updated: Later, Kodola told Suspilne that at around 16:20, a Russian drone hit a business facility handling fuel materials on Nizhyn’s outskirts, setting one fuel tank on fire.

"The fire is being extinguished. Currently, there is no information about any people being injured or killed," the mayor said.

