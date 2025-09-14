All Sections
Polish foreign minister urges allies to consider intercepting Russian drones over Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 September 2025, 18:48
Polish foreign minister urges allies to consider intercepting Russian drones over Ukraine
Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has suggested that Western allies should consider intercepting Russian drones and missiles in Ukraine’s airspace after Russian UAVs violated Polish airspace.

Source: German TV news service Tagesschau, citing Sikorski in a comment to German media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski said that it is "worth considering" the interception of Russian drones and missiles over Ukraine.

"Technically, we, as NATO and the EU, would be capable of doing this, but it is not a decision that Poland can make alone – only together with our allies," he noted.

Sikorski also proposed coordinated action against Russia’s so-called shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea.

He suggested that Germany or NATO establish a maritime control zone in the North Sea and thus monitor the entry of the Russian vessels into the Baltic Sea.

Sikorski explained that if even one of these Russian vessels – two of which have sunk in the Sea of Azov – were to sink in the Baltic Sea, the EU would face "an environmental disaster of unprecedented scale".

Background:

Polanddronesair defence
