Polish foreign minister urges allies to consider intercepting Russian drones over Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has suggested that Western allies should consider intercepting Russian drones and missiles in Ukraine’s airspace after Russian UAVs violated Polish airspace.

Source: German TV news service Tagesschau, citing Sikorski in a comment to German media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski said that it is "worth considering" the interception of Russian drones and missiles over Ukraine.

"Technically, we, as NATO and the EU, would be capable of doing this, but it is not a decision that Poland can make alone – only together with our allies," he noted.

Sikorski also proposed coordinated action against Russia’s so-called shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea.

He suggested that Germany or NATO establish a maritime control zone in the North Sea and thus monitor the entry of the Russian vessels into the Baltic Sea.

Sikorski explained that if even one of these Russian vessels – two of which have sunk in the Sea of Azov – were to sink in the Baltic Sea, the EU would face "an environmental disaster of unprecedented scale".

Background:

Norbert Röttgen, deputy head of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, also called for the implementation of a defence drone procurement programme following the Russian UAV incursion into Polish airspace.

The latest data indicated that wreckage of Russian drones had been found in 17 settlements across five Polish voivodeships, most of them – 10 – in Lublin Voivodeship.

Against this backdrop, the North Atlantic Alliance decided to launch an operation called Eastern Sentry to strengthen its eastern flank.

On 14 September, Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed a decree allowing foreign military forces to remain on Polish territory as part of Eastern Sentry.

