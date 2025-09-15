All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Europe is still far from having strength to keep Russia at bay, says Estonian PM

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukMonday, 15 September 2025, 08:32

Europe is still far from developing the military strength necessary to keep the Kremlin at bay, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal believes.

Source: European Pravda, citing Michal in an interview with The Times

Quote from Michal: "Russia is an acute threat to Europe, to NATO, to every sane country in the world. We have even been seen as a little bit paranoid talking about Russia’s threats [in the past]. But right now, everything we in the Baltics or Poland or the Nordics have been talking about has come to life."

Advertisement:

Details: He noted that the intrusion of at least 19 Russian drones into Poland last week was the first time NATO had been "tested in airspace".

Michal said he believes the alliance’s response "convincingly passed the test", but Europe is still far from building the military strength needed to keep the Kremlin at bay.

"It will take a lot for Europe to become much stronger," he said. "Right now we are still at the start."

In this context, he noted that rapid rearmament demands painful spending cuts and tax rises in Estonia, which has a relatively small budget deficit and one of the lowest public debt levels in Europe.

Michal would also like European allies to pool their resources and jointly purchase weapons to reduce costs.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

EstoniaEuropeRussia
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Estonia
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
Estonia restricts flights near its eastern border due to Ukrainian drones and Russian activity
Estonian Foreign Ministry sends note of protest to Russia over new violation of its airspace
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: