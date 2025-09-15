All Sections
Two Ukrainian companies launch mass production of autonomous drones

Yevheniia HubinaMonday, 15 September 2025, 10:45
Two Ukrainian companies launch mass production of autonomous drones
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian drone manufacturer Vyriy and domestic autonomy systems developer Fourth Law have announced the start of mass production of drones with guidance systems.

Source: a press release by The Fourth Law (TFL)

Details: The new line of drones will be based on the Vyriy-10 UAV model, now equipped with the TFL-1 guidance module.

Yaroslav Azhniuk, CEO of The Fourth Law, stated that in recent months, TFL-1 modules had been supplied to a number of combat brigades. Azhniuk said the use of this system has increased drone strike effectiveness by two to four times, while the cost has risen by 10%.

Vyriy CEO Oleksii Babenko believes that artificial intelligence is a truly effective tool for striking targets. He explained that the company has decided to implement the TFL-1 system across its drone line and expects an increase in successful strikes starting next month.

The Fourth Law emphasised that for each confirmed strike using a drone with the TFL-1 module, military personnel will receive additional e-scores – a form of official reward points given to Ukrainian defenders for destroying Russian personnel and equipment. These points can be spent on the Brave1 defence tech marketplace. One e-score is approximately equivalent to UAH 10,000 (approx. US$242) in equipment value.

Quote from Babenko: "We wanted the guidance system to have minimal impact on the final price of the drone, and we succeeded. The Vyriy-10-TFL-1 will cost just UAH 18,500 (approx. US$382), making it highly competitive even compared to the price of a classic FPV drone."

Details: The TFL-1 module is a machine vision-based system that operates on a "fire-and-forget" principle: after visually detecting a target, the onboard computer equipped with AI algorithms takes over control, ensuring target accuracy even under electronic warfare and radio jamming conditions.

Azhniuk expects that within the next six to nine months, most drones on the front line will be equipped with similar autonomy systems.

Background:

  • Earlier, Azhniuk reported the codification of several The Fourth Law products, including the first-level autonomous FPV drone Lupinis-10-TFL-1 and the TFL-1 autonomy module itself.
  • In July, The Fourth Law announced its first round of funding from a group of venture capital funds and angel investors from the EU, US and Canada. That was also the first time the company publicly presented its product line.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

drones
