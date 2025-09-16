All Sections
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia: 2 killed, 20 injured, fires break out – videos

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 16 September 2025, 16:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia: 2 killed, 20 injured, fires break out – videos
Fire at the scene. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of 15-16 September, killing 2 people and injuring 20, including 4 children. Fires have broken out and residential areas have been destroyed.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Yuliia Svyrydenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine

Details: Ivan Fedorov reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at 00:38. Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force warned of "high-speed targets" heading towards the city.

Updated: Fedorov later confirmed that 5 people had been injured after a strike hit a house. 

He published a video showing fires caused by the Russian attack, adding that Russian forces had carried out at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Houses and non-residential buildings were destroyed and fires broke out.

Fedorov then reported that 1 person had been killed and the number of injured, including a child, had risen to 7. The figure was later updated to 9, including a four-year-old girl.

Updated: Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on Monday 16 September that in total, 2 people had been killed and 18 injured in the attack, including 2 children.

Later, Fedorov reported that people continue to seek medical help, and the number of civilians injured in the Russian nighttime attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 20, including four children.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast
