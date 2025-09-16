Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia: 2 killed, 20 injured, fires break out – videos

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of 15-16 September, killing 2 people and injuring 20, including 4 children. Fires have broken out and residential areas have been destroyed.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Yuliia Svyrydenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine

Details: Ivan Fedorov reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at 00:38. Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force warned of "high-speed targets" heading towards the city.

Updated: Fedorov later confirmed that 5 people had been injured after a strike hit a house.

He published a video showing fires caused by the Russian attack, adding that Russian forces had carried out at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Houses and non-residential buildings were destroyed and fires broke out.

Fedorov then reported that 1 person had been killed and the number of injured, including a child, had risen to 7. The figure was later updated to 9, including a four-year-old girl.

Updated: Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on Monday 16 September that in total, 2 people had been killed and 18 injured in the attack, including 2 children.

Later, Fedorov reported that people continue to seek medical help, and the number of civilians injured in the Russian nighttime attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 20, including four children.

