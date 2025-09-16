All Sections
Russian drones attack Sumy, part of city left without electricity supply

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 16 September 2025, 03:42
Light bulb. Photo: social media

Explosions were heard in the city of Sumy on 16 September at around 02:30, with the city experiencing a partial power outage.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne Sumy; Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Suspilne reported that a series of explosions had occurred in Sumy.

Media reports also noted that after the explosions, some parts of the city had been left without electricity.

Updated: Later, Hryhorov reported that the Sumy hromada had again been attacked by Russian drones on the night of 15-16 September. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Two hits were recorded outside residential areas.

Quote from Hryhorov: "Part of the city is temporarily without electricity because of the attack."

