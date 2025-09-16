All Sections
Russians attack Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts: two killed, seven injured – photos

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 16 September 2025, 08:40
Russians attack Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts: two killed, seven injured – photos
The scene of the attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts using drones, aircraft and artillery on 15 September. The attacks killed two people and injured seven.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Dozens of settlements came under Russian fire in Kherson Oblast, including Stanislav, Beryslav, Tomyna Balka, Bilozerka, Antonivka and the city of Kherson. The Russians targeted residential areas and critical and social infrastructure.

The attack damaged two high-rise buildings, 17 houses, outbuildings and cars. The 38-year-old owner of an apartment and his 46-year-old acquaintance were killed. Six people were injured.

 
Damaged building. 
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attacks affected the city of Nikopol and the Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas as well as the Pokrovske, Malomykhailivka and Mezhova hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
Damaged house.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russians used artillery, FPV drones and attack UAVs. A 41-year-old man was injured, infrastructure facilities were damaged, three houses and outbuildings were affected and two houses and a garage caught fire. Air defence forces downed two Russian drones.

