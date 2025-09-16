Zelenskyy explains message behind Putin sending drones into NATO countries

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is sending multiple signals to Europe by directing drones into NATO countries.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy believes Putin is attempting to test NATO and see how the Alliance might respond.

Quote: "He [Putin] wants to see what NATO is ready for, what they're capable of, both diplomatically and politically, and how the local population will respond to this."

More details: Zelenskyy added that another message from Putin is aimed at discouraging NATO members from sending air defence systems to Ukraine.

Quote: "Also, in my opinion, the other message they are sending is, 'don't you dare to give Ukraine additional air defence systems, because you might need them yourself."

Background:

Last week, nearly twenty Russian drones violated Polish airspace after flying in from Ukraine and Belarus.

In response, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance would launch an operation called Eastern Sentry.

Another incident occurred at around 18:00 on 13 September, when a Shahed-type drone entered Romanian airspace near Dobruja. It remained in Romanian airspace for about 50 minutes and exited near the town of Pardina, close to Izmail, Ukraine. Two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept it and escorted it the entire time.

Romania then summoned the Russian ambassador, as did several other EU and NATO countries.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu said she intends to raise the issue of Russian drone provocations at the UN General Assembly.

