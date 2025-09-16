All Sections
Zelenskyy explains message behind Putin sending drones into NATO countries

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 16 September 2025, 10:05
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine’s President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is sending multiple signals to Europe by directing drones into NATO countries.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy believes Putin is attempting to test NATO and see how the Alliance might respond.

Quote: "He [Putin] wants to see what NATO is ready for, what they're capable of, both diplomatically and politically, and how the local population will respond to this."

More details: Zelenskyy added that another message from Putin is aimed at discouraging NATO members from sending air defence systems to Ukraine.

Quote: "Also, in my opinion, the other message they are sending is, 'don't you dare to give Ukraine additional air defence systems, because you might need them yourself."

Background:

  • Last week, nearly twenty Russian drones violated Polish airspace after flying in from Ukraine and Belarus.
  • In response, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance would launch an operation called Eastern Sentry.
  • Another incident occurred at around 18:00 on 13 September, when a Shahed-type drone entered Romanian airspace near Dobruja. It remained in Romanian airspace for about 50 minutes and exited near the town of Pardina, close to Izmail, Ukraine. Two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept it and escorted it the entire time.
  • Romania then summoned the Russian ambassador, as did several other EU and NATO countries.
  • Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu said she intends to raise the issue of Russian drone provocations at the UN General Assembly.

