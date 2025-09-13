Romania issues air-raid warning over risk of "objects falling from airspace"

The Romanian authorities issued an RO-Alert message for the northern area of Tulcea County on the afternoon of 13 September, informing citizens about a likelihood of objects falling from the airspace and urging them to take necessary safety steps.

Source: Digi24.ro, a Romanian news outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Recently the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations sent out an RO-Alert message for the northern part of Tulcea County, informing citizens that there was a likelihood of objects falling from the airspace and urging them to take necessary safety steps. An air-raid warning was in effect for about 90 minutes," representatives from the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations in Tulcea said.

They stress to residents that Romanian territory is not subject to attacks by the Russian Federation.

"However, we ask citizens to strictly follow the safety measures issued by the Romanian authorities, to carefully read the messages received through the RO-Alert system, to avoid panic and to call the single emergency number 112 to report any situation that endangers their safety or if they require assistance," the firefighters also stated.

The Romanian Defence Ministry later reported that an air-raid warning had been issued for the northern area of Tulcea County at 18:12 and two F-16 aircraft had detected a drone in national airspace at 18:23, which they tracked about 20 km southwest of Chilia Veche before it disappeared from the radar.

Previously: On Saturday afternoon, Poland scrambled its aircraft after a Russian drone threat emerged in Ukrainian regions bordering Poland. In addition, Lublin Airport suspended its operations.

Background:

During the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September, Russian drones violated Polish airspace 19 times.

The latest data indicated that wreckage of Russian drones had been found in 17 settlements across five Polish voivodeships, most of them – 10 – in Lublin Voivodeship.

Against this backdrop, the North Atlantic Alliance decided to launch an operation called Eastern Sentry to strengthen its eastern flank.

US President Donald Trump said that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace may have been "a mistake".

