All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Romania issues air-raid warning over risk of "objects falling from airspace"

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 13 September 2025, 19:56
Romania issues air-raid warning over risk of objects falling from airspace
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Romanian authorities issued an RO-Alert message for the northern area of Tulcea County on the afternoon of 13 September, informing citizens about a likelihood of objects falling from the airspace and urging them to take necessary safety steps.

Source: Digi24.ro, a Romanian news outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Recently the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations sent out an RO-Alert message for the northern part of Tulcea County, informing citizens that there was a likelihood of objects falling from the airspace and urging them to take necessary safety steps. An air-raid warning was in effect for about 90 minutes," representatives from the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations in Tulcea said.

Advertisement:

They stress to residents that Romanian territory is not subject to attacks by the Russian Federation.

"However, we ask citizens to strictly follow the safety measures issued by the Romanian authorities, to carefully read the messages received through the RO-Alert system, to avoid panic and to call the single emergency number 112 to report any situation that endangers their safety or if they require assistance," the firefighters also stated.

The Romanian Defence Ministry later reported that an air-raid warning had been issued for the northern area of Tulcea County at 18:12 and two F-16 aircraft had detected a drone in national airspace at 18:23, which they tracked about 20 km southwest of Chilia Veche before it disappeared from the radar.

Previously: On Saturday afternoon, Poland scrambled its aircraft after a Russian drone threat emerged in Ukrainian regions bordering Poland. In addition, Lublin Airport suspended its operations.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RomaniadronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Tusk says drone flying over Warsaw government buildings
Insult to Ukraine's territorial integrity: foreign ministry responds to Lukashenko's meeting with collaborator Saldo
EU completes screening of final cluster in accession talks with Ukraine
US military attend Zapad exercises in Belarus in unexpected move
US delegation visits prospective Ukrainian mining sites as part of minerals deal
Political prisoner who refused to leave Belarus returned to penal colony
All News
Romania
Romania, Hungary and Czechia dismantle Belarusian spy network in Europe
Romania reacts to former Romanian officials appearing in group photo with Putin and Kim Jong Un
Romania to deliver 23rd military aid package to Ukraine shortly
RECENT NEWS
21:48
Tusk says drone flying over Warsaw government buildings
20:07
Insult to Ukraine's territorial integrity: foreign ministry responds to Lukashenko's meeting with collaborator Saldo
19:33
Russians infiltrate Yampil in Donetsk Oblast disguised as civilians – DeepState
19:07
Stefanishyna begins work as Ukraine's ambassador to US
18:37
EXPLAINERHow Trump is creating a "cult of violence" in the US and whether it could lead to civil war
17:34
EU completes screening of final cluster in accession talks with Ukraine
17:31
Ukraine to restrict imports of diesel fuel from India
17:10
Zapad-2025 Russian-Belarusian exercises extended to Kaliningrad Oblast
16:54
Finnish general warns Russian-Belarusian exercises may have "unexpected turns"
16:29
Ukrenergo comments on risk of power cuts in country this winter
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: