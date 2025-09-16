All Sections
Ukrainian intelligence conducts special operation in Russia's Vladivostok, targeting those who committed war crimes in Ukraine – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 16 September 2025, 11:17
Screenshot: Russian Telegram channels

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has carried out explosions in the area where Russian military personnel were concentrated in the Russian city of Vladivostok. The attack targeted the soldiers who were involved in committing war crimes on Ukrainian territory.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda intelligence source

Details: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine soldiers conducted a special operation in the area of the settlement of Shchitovaya in Russia’s Primorsky Krai, where the 47th Separate Air Assault Battalion of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade is stationed. This unit took part in fighting near Kyiv, Vuhledar and Mariupol and on the Kursk and Pokrovsk fronts.

The Russian 155th Brigade became notorious for particular brutality towards the local population and for executing Ukrainian prisoners of war.

At 09:00 local time on Tuesday 16 September, a powerful explosion occurred in the car park of the military unit, followed shortly afterwards by another. According to Russian Telegram channels, numerous vehicles, security service personnel and a helicopter arrived at the scene. At the entrance to the settlement of Shchitovaya, the area near administrative buildings and car parks was cordoned off.

Traffic in the area was partially blocked, and law enforcement officers are checking all vehicles. The explosions were officially attributed to an alleged "incident with gas equipment".

As a result of the special operation in Vladivostok, some Russian soldiers were killed and some sustained injuries. Eyewitnesses reported that numerous ambulances were present at the scene.

