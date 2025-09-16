Firefighters battle blaze in Kyiv Oblast for 10 hours after Russian drone strike – photos

A fire in Kyiv Oblast caused by a Russian drone strike has been extinguished after more than 10 hours. The total fire area reached 17,000 sq m.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs

Quote: "17,000 sq m in flames: firefighters needed more than 10 hours to put out the fire after an enemy drone strike in Kyiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

To understand the scale of the blaze – it was like 2.5 football fields engulfed in fire. The efforts of firefighters were complicated by the large area and stocked-to-capacity hypermarket warehouses – heavy smoke spread. In addition, nearby buildings had to be protected from the fire."

Firefighters Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast

A firefighter Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast

A firefighter Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that around 400 firefighters, more than 100 appliances, two helicopters, a fire train and four firefighting robots had been involved in extinguishing the blaze.

They were joined by units from both Kyiv Oblast and the capital, as well as voluntary firefighting brigades.

Firefighters extinguishing the fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast

Background: On 16 September, Russian forces struck a logistics centre belonging to the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket chain in Kyiv Oblast, causing a large-scale fire.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!