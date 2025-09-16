Zelenskyy assumes Poland may be unable to save people in event of large-scale Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that Poland would not be able to save people if it faced a large-scale aerial attack.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, published on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "Our air forces, they really [work] with air defence guys and mobile groups, so it's multi system and also jets and also drone interceptors. It's like kamikaze drones and also air defence systems. So all these worked against 810 [aerial assets] and in those days they destroyed 700, and it's a big number. You can compare [this] now with Poland, for example.

Advertisement:

This is not a message to our Polish friends – they are not in the war, that's why it's understandable that they are not ready for such things. But even if you compare 810 and we destroyed more than 700, and they had, for example, 19, I think 19 drones, and they destroyed four. So they didn't have missiles and didn't have ballistics.

Of course they can't save people if they have [a] massive attack."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine can teach and train soldiers from other partner countries, as they have been helping greatly since the very beginning of the full-scale war.

Background: Last week, around 20 Russian drones violated Polish airspace, having entered from Ukraine and Belarus.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!