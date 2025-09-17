Russians attack Inhulets in Kherson Oblast with guided bomb: four injured, including child

Three adults and a three-year-old child have been injured in a Russian guided bomb strike on the village of Inhulets in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 17 September.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian occupiers conducted an airstrike on Inhulets in the Darivka hromada this morning. Three adults and a child have been injured as a result of a strike by a guided bomb." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The people were at home at the moment of the attack.

The women, aged 69, 35 and 64, and the three-year-old girl have suffered concussion, as well as blast and closed traumatic brain injuries. All of them have been hospitalised in a moderate condition.

