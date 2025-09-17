All Sections
Russians leave Belarusian training ground after joint exercises – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 17 September 2025, 10:50
Russians leave Belarusian training ground after joint exercises – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service
Andrii Demchenko. Photo: Dmytro Slyvnyi, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Russian troops are beginning to leave the training grounds in Belarus where the joint Zapad-2025 (West-2025) exercises, held from 12 to 16 September, took place.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Russian troops (and this time their number was not as significant as, for example, in 2021) are starting to leave training areas in the Republic of Belarus. Their movements are being monitored. I cannot say right now that they have all left Belarus, but I hope they will be moving in the right direction."

Details: Prior to this, the Zapad-2025 exercises, which had drawn international attention, officially concluded at the training ground in Mulino, Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, dressed in military uniform, observed the final phase of the exercises, which Russian media outlets reported ended with the "defeat of a hypothetical enemy and an advance to the line of a hypothetical state border".

 
Putin at the Zapad-2025 exercises
Photo: RIA Novosti

Demchenko stressed that there had been no activity in the direction of the Ukrainian border during this year’s Russo-Belarusian exercises.

