All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Armed Forces major sentenced to 15 years by Lviv court for collaborating with Russia's FSB

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 17 September 2025, 12:21
Ukrainian Armed Forces major sentenced to 15 years by Lviv court for collaborating with Russia's FSB
The detained Ukrainian major. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Yurii Lavryk, head of the housing and utilities service of a Lviv-based military unit and a major in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason and illegal possession of weapons by the Zaliznychnyi District Court of Lviv.

Source: Zaxid.net, a Ukrainian news outlet covering the country’s west; court verdict

Details: Investigators have established that the FSB recruited Lavryk through his ex-wife, a resident of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast who had defected to the Russian side.

Advertisement:

Between March and June 2024, he filmed the locations where military personnel and equipment in Lviv were concentrated on his phone and sent the videos via Telegram. Lavryk also purchased SIM starter packs from Ukrainian mobile operators and transferred them through his ex-wife to his FSB handlers for use in agent networks.

During a search in June, the Security Service of Ukraine seized an AKS-74U assault rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition from Lavryk’s home.

In court, the major pleaded guilty and confirmed that he had collaborated with the FSB and provided videos of military positions in Lviv. He claimed that he had brought the weapon from Kryvyi Rih, but was unable to explain why he had failed to report it.

A panel of judges chaired by Andrii Liush convicted him under Article 28.2, 111.2 and 263.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The verdict may still be appealed.

Background: On 3 July, a major of the Ukrainian Air Force was detained in Lviv Oblast after being exposed as a Russian agent.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

armyLviv
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
All News
army
Russians leave Belarusian training ground after joint exercises – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service
Russia loses 950 soldiers and 4 tanks over past day
Ukrainian soldier tricks Russian troops and kills two by posing as one of them – video
RECENT NEWS
20:39
​​Head of Ukrainian President's Office discusses preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine with US Secretary of State
20:12
New German, Norwegian and Czech ambassadors begin work in Ukraine
19:44
Russia attacks Poltava Oblast, hitting civilian infrastructure
19:36
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
18:55
Wreckage of another Russian UAV found in Poland
18:45
Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro has risen to 36
18:16
Ukrainian fencer Kharkova wins gold medal at World Military Championships
18:00
Russian missile hits ATB supermarket warehouse in Dnipro
17:43
Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones, damaging transport infrastructure
16:29
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: