Ukrainian Armed Forces major sentenced to 15 years by Lviv court for collaborating with Russia's FSB

Yurii Lavryk, head of the housing and utilities service of a Lviv-based military unit and a major in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason and illegal possession of weapons by the Zaliznychnyi District Court of Lviv.

Source: Zaxid.net, a Ukrainian news outlet covering the country’s west; court verdict

Details: Investigators have established that the FSB recruited Lavryk through his ex-wife, a resident of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast who had defected to the Russian side.

Between March and June 2024, he filmed the locations where military personnel and equipment in Lviv were concentrated on his phone and sent the videos via Telegram. Lavryk also purchased SIM starter packs from Ukrainian mobile operators and transferred them through his ex-wife to his FSB handlers for use in agent networks.

During a search in June, the Security Service of Ukraine seized an AKS-74U assault rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition from Lavryk’s home.

In court, the major pleaded guilty and confirmed that he had collaborated with the FSB and provided videos of military positions in Lviv. He claimed that he had brought the weapon from Kryvyi Rih, but was unable to explain why he had failed to report it.

A panel of judges chaired by Andrii Liush convicted him under Article 28.2, 111.2 and 263.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The verdict may still be appealed.

Background: On 3 July, a major of the Ukrainian Air Force was detained in Lviv Oblast after being exposed as a Russian agent.

