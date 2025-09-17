Most Poles do not believe Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace were accidental – poll

The majority of Poles do not believe that the recent incursions of Russian drones into Polish airspace were accidental, according to an IBRiS poll conducted for Radio ZET.

Source: Wiadomości, a Polish news outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The poll has found that 81.7% of respondents reject the possibility that the drones entered Poland by mistake, while only 10.6% consider the incident accidental.

Advertisement:

The IBRiS survey also revealed differences in perception of the incident among voters of various political parties.

The groups most inclined to see the incident as a mistake were supporters of Confederation (18%), Civic Platform (17%) and the New Left (17%). On the contrary, Law and Justice voters were the most sceptical: only 4% thought the incursion could have been unintentional.

The poll was carried out by the Institute for Market and Social Research (IBRiS) using the computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) method on 13-14 September 2025, with a sample of 1,067 Polish respondents.

Background:

During a Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September, Russian drones violated Polish airspace at least 19 times.

The latest data indicated that wreckage of Russian drones had been found in 17 settlements across five Polish voivodeships, most of them – 10 – in Lublin Voivodeship.

On 12 September, US President Donald Trump said that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace may have been "a mistake".

His remarks were dismissed by both Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!