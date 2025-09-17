Most Poles do not believe Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace were accidental – poll
The majority of Poles do not believe that the recent incursions of Russian drones into Polish airspace were accidental, according to an IBRiS poll conducted for Radio ZET.
Source: Wiadomości, a Polish news outlet, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The poll has found that 81.7% of respondents reject the possibility that the drones entered Poland by mistake, while only 10.6% consider the incident accidental.
The IBRiS survey also revealed differences in perception of the incident among voters of various political parties.
The groups most inclined to see the incident as a mistake were supporters of Confederation (18%), Civic Platform (17%) and the New Left (17%). On the contrary, Law and Justice voters were the most sceptical: only 4% thought the incursion could have been unintentional.
The poll was carried out by the Institute for Market and Social Research (IBRiS) using the computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) method on 13-14 September 2025, with a sample of 1,067 Polish respondents.
Background:
- During a Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September, Russian drones violated Polish airspace at least 19 times.
- The latest data indicated that wreckage of Russian drones had been found in 17 settlements across five Polish voivodeships, most of them – 10 – in Lublin Voivodeship.
- On 12 September, US President Donald Trump said that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace may have been "a mistake".
- His remarks were dismissed by both Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!