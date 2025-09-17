All Sections
Most Poles do not believe Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace were accidental – poll

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 17 September 2025, 13:23
Stock photo: Getty Images

The majority of Poles do not believe that the recent incursions of Russian drones into Polish airspace were accidental, according to an IBRiS poll conducted for Radio ZET.

Source: Wiadomości, a Polish news outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The poll has found that 81.7% of respondents reject the possibility that the drones entered Poland by mistake, while only 10.6% consider the incident accidental.

The IBRiS survey also revealed differences in perception of the incident among voters of various political parties. 

The groups most inclined to see the incident as a mistake were supporters of Confederation (18%), Civic Platform (17%) and the New Left (17%). On the contrary, Law and Justice voters were the most sceptical: only 4% thought the incursion could have been unintentional.

The poll was carried out by the Institute for Market and Social Research (IBRiS) using the computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) method on 13-14 September 2025, with a sample of 1,067 Polish respondents.

Background:

