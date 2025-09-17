Latvia delivers new Patria armoured vehicles to Ukrainian Armed Forces

Latvian authorities have reported the delivery of another batch of Patria 6x6 armoured vehicles and other military equipment to Ukraine to support its fight against Russian aggression.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement from the Ministry of Defence of Latvia

Details: Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds said Latvia upholds its commitment to Ukraine and will support its defence efforts for as long as necessary.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I am confident that our Patria armoured vehicles will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their fight against the aggressor. This also offers us an opportunity to develop Latvia’s defence industry by testing the strength and combat readiness of domestically produced vehicles in real combat conditions."

More details: In total, Latvia will supply Ukraine with 42 Patria 6x6 armoured vehicles along with additional military equipment.

The Ministry of Defence stressed that supplying these armoured vehicles to Ukraine will not compromise the operational strength or demands of Latvia’s National Armed Forces.

Background:

In July 2025, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced the delivery of the first batch of 15 Patria armoured vehicles to Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv.

In April 2025, Latvia, acting as co-chair of the drone coalition within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format) alongside the United Kingdom, pledged to deliver 1,500 drones to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!