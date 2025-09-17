All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Latvia delivers new Patria armoured vehicles to Ukrainian Armed Forces

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 17 September 2025, 14:22
Latvia delivers new Patria armoured vehicles to Ukrainian Armed Forces
The Latvian national flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Latvian authorities have reported the delivery of another batch of Patria 6x6 armoured vehicles and other military equipment to Ukraine to support its fight against Russian aggression.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement from the Ministry of Defence of Latvia

Details: Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds said Latvia upholds its commitment to Ukraine and will support its defence efforts for as long as necessary.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I am confident that our Patria armoured vehicles will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their fight against the aggressor. This also offers us an opportunity to develop Latvia’s defence industry by testing the strength and combat readiness of domestically produced vehicles in real combat conditions." 

More details: In total, Latvia will supply Ukraine with 42 Patria 6x6 armoured vehicles along with additional military equipment.

The Ministry of Defence stressed that supplying these armoured vehicles to Ukraine will not compromise the operational strength or demands of Latvia’s National Armed Forces.

Background:

  • In July 2025, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced the delivery of the first batch of 15 Patria armoured vehicles to Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv.
  • In April 2025, Latvia, acting as co-chair of the drone coalition within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format) alongside the United Kingdom, pledged to deliver 1,500 drones to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

LatviaArmed Forcesaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Security Service and Special Forces strike Russian oil pumping stations with drones
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy declares creation of assault troops
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
Trump wants to work with Xi to end Russia's war in Ukraine
All News
Latvia
Latvia closes airspace along borders with Russia and Belarus for a week
Latvia provides €5m for NATO and US initiative for Ukraine
"Kremlin wants war, not peace": Latvian president and prime minister comment on Russian strike on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:19
Ukraine's Security Service and Special Forces strike Russian oil pumping stations with drones
15:34
Kharkiv develops concept for underground industrial park
15:01
Business "deaths" outpace their "births" in Russia, Ukrainian intelligence reports
14:55
Russian forces advance in three oblasts, DeepState reports
14:21
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Sybiha will visit New York with Zelenskyy
14:08
CEO of Russian company providing materials for Shahed attack drones was found dead
13:56
Zelenskyy: Trump's serious steps could push Europe to abandon Russian energy
13:17
Zelenskyy: Seized maps show Russians deceive their own command
13:06
Zelenskyy says Russia will feel fuel shortage once Ukraine matches its drone numbers
12:46
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: