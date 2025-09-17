All Sections
Polish parliament adopts new law on aid for Ukrainians

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 17 September 2025, 19:58
Polish parliament adopts new law on aid for Ukrainians
Polish and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Polish Senate has adopted a new law on foreigners and aid for Ukrainian refugees, prepared after President Karol Nawrocki vetoed another legislative initiative on the status of Ukrainians in Poland.

Source: Polskie Radio, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The law on foreigners and aid for Ukrainian refugees was supported by 57 senators, 32 voted against, and no one abstained.

The Senate did not introduce any amendments to the draft law passed by the Sejm last week, so it has been finally adopted by parliament and now awaits Nawrocki’s signature.

Among other provisions, the law extends the legal stay of Ukrainians who fled the war until 4 March 2026 – the validity period of the relevant decision of the Council of the EU.

It also strengthens control over access to social benefits for foreigners, in particular the 800+ programme. Eligibility will be linked to professional activity and children’s schooling in Poland, with exceptions, for example, for parents of children with disabilities.

The law also introduces restrictions on the use of certain medical services by adult Ukrainian refugees, including medical and pharmaceutical programmes, rehabilitation treatment and dental care.

Background:

  • Current rules ensure temporary protection for Ukrainians in Poland until the end of September 2025. After this date they will face problems, including with legal employment. 
  • The previous law on aid for Ukrainians was vetoed by the Polish president, citing what he called an unfairly high level of social support provided to Ukrainian refugees.

