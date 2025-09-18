Warehouses catch fire after Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
Warehouse facilities have caught fire due to a Russian drone attack on the Boryspil district of Kyiv Oblast on the night of 17-18 September.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Warehouse facilities caught fire due to the enemy attack on the Boryspil district.
Emergency services are at the scene. All necessary measures are being taken."
Details: The consequences of the Russian attack are also being recorded in the Bucha district, where a house caught fire. State Emergency Service fire crews are working at the scene and the fire has been contained.
No casualties have been reported so far.
An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast and other oblasts due to the threat of Russian drones. The all-clear has been given.
