Warehouses catch fire after Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast

Warehouse facilities have caught fire due to a Russian drone attack on the Boryspil district of Kyiv Oblast on the night of 17-18 September.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Warehouse facilities caught fire due to the enemy attack on the Boryspil district.

Emergency services are at the scene. All necessary measures are being taken."

Details: The consequences of the Russian attack are also being recorded in the Bucha district, where a house caught fire. State Emergency Service fire crews are working at the scene and the fire has been contained.

No casualties have been reported so far.

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast and other oblasts due to the threat of Russian drones. The all-clear has been given.

